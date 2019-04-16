Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
1925 - 2019
Bernice Stewart Obituary
Bernice Stewart

Clarksville - Funeral Service for Bernice A Stewart, age 93 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Bernice passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Signature Health Care of Clarksville. She was born on July 6, 1925 in Erin, TN to Alford and Mae McMillian Gray. She retired from Frosty Morn and attended New Providence Baptist Church. Bernice's greatest joy was loving her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mannie Stewart; and siblings, A.L Gray, Marselle Nix, Christene Welker, and June Schaber. She is survived by her son, Larry (Brenda) Gray; step-daughter, Rhea (Tommy) Binkley; grandchild, Lori (Chris) Baggett; great-grandchildren, Noah and Logan Baggett; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank South Central Village and Signature Health Care as well as their staff for their outstanding care. It would not have been possible without them.

Please visit Bernice's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
