Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
Woodlawn, TN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Stowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Stowe


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Stowe Obituary
Bertha Stowe

Clarksvlle - Age 95, passed away November 29, 2019.Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, 5-7 pm at funeral home. Funeral Saturday 2 pm at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Woodlawn. Interment Casey Cemetery. She was born December 12, 1923 in Woodlawn, Tn. to Wiley, Sr. & Earline Bellamy Horn, Sr. She was educated in the Montgomery County Schools. She married Joel Stowe, Sr. in 1941. Bertha was a talented beautician for many years working with her sister at Sadie's Beauty Salon. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Joel Stowe, Sr., children, Herbert Lee, Joel, Jr.; Francis Stowe & Patricia Stowe Hoard; grandchildren, John Hickman, Derrick & James Stowe, Jr. Survived by children, James Howard (Mary) Stowe of Frankfort, KY; Richard (Jessie) Stowe of South Chesterfield, VA; Bertha (Raymond) Smith, Margaret (Lee) Quarles, Nathaniel (Diana) Stowe, Brenda Stowe-Jackson, Gary Stowe, all of Clarksville, TN; 27 grandchildren, 49 great & 14 great-great grandchildren; sister, Lena Crouch, Clarksville, TN; and daughters-in-law, Queen Stowe, Clarksville, TN and Sharon Stowe, New Market, AL; other relatives, & friends. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -