Bertha Stowe
Clarksvlle - Age 95, passed away November 29, 2019.Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, 5-7 pm at funeral home. Funeral Saturday 2 pm at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Woodlawn. Interment Casey Cemetery. She was born December 12, 1923 in Woodlawn, Tn. to Wiley, Sr. & Earline Bellamy Horn, Sr. She was educated in the Montgomery County Schools. She married Joel Stowe, Sr. in 1941. Bertha was a talented beautician for many years working with her sister at Sadie's Beauty Salon. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Joel Stowe, Sr., children, Herbert Lee, Joel, Jr.; Francis Stowe & Patricia Stowe Hoard; grandchildren, John Hickman, Derrick & James Stowe, Jr. Survived by children, James Howard (Mary) Stowe of Frankfort, KY; Richard (Jessie) Stowe of South Chesterfield, VA; Bertha (Raymond) Smith, Margaret (Lee) Quarles, Nathaniel (Diana) Stowe, Brenda Stowe-Jackson, Gary Stowe, all of Clarksville, TN; 27 grandchildren, 49 great & 14 great-great grandchildren; sister, Lena Crouch, Clarksville, TN; and daughters-in-law, Queen Stowe, Clarksville, TN and Sharon Stowe, New Market, AL; other relatives, & friends. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019