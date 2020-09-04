Bessie Durham
Indian Mound - Bessie Pearl Hembree Durham, 82 of Indian Mound, TN passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Sage officiating. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Bessie was born December 22, 1937, in Clarksville, TN daughter of the late, Walter David and Lily Mae Spears Hembree. She worked Civil Service at Ft. Campbell and attended North Second Street Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. Durham.
She is survived by her son, Wendell Durham; daughters, Nelda (Harry) Bromley and Sherry (Doug) Roberts; grandchildren, Thomas (Melanie) Durham, Jessica Durham, and Logan Roberts; great-grandchildren, Knox and Wade Durham, and Mary Jane Pruitt.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Durham, Logan Roberts, Harry Bromley, Doug Roberts, Stan Hembree, James Hembree, and Lonnie Hembree.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to Bessie's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com