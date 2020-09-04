1/1
Bessie Durham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Durham

Indian Mound - Bessie Pearl Hembree Durham, 82 of Indian Mound, TN passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Sage officiating. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Bessie was born December 22, 1937, in Clarksville, TN daughter of the late, Walter David and Lily Mae Spears Hembree. She worked Civil Service at Ft. Campbell and attended North Second Street Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. Durham.

She is survived by her son, Wendell Durham; daughters, Nelda (Harry) Bromley and Sherry (Doug) Roberts; grandchildren, Thomas (Melanie) Durham, Jessica Durham, and Logan Roberts; great-grandchildren, Knox and Wade Durham, and Mary Jane Pruitt.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Durham, Logan Roberts, Harry Bromley, Doug Roberts, Stan Hembree, James Hembree, and Lonnie Hembree.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Online condolences may be made to Bessie's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved