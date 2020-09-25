Bessie Russell
Cunningham -
A Celebration of Life service for Bessie Russell, age 96 of Cunningham, will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Her nephew, Bro. Danny Eads will officiate. Burial will follow beside her husband in Louise Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Bessie passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1924 in Montgomery County, TN to Daniel "Tuck" and Zelma Reynolds Sinks. Bessie enjoyed raising tobacco with her husband which they did for many years. She loved being outdoors, mowing, and gardening. Bessie loved her snacks, especially chocolate. She was a very thoughtful person, always sending cards to let others know she cared. She was also a member of Louise United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Russell; brothers: D.T. Sinks, Thurman Sinks, and Ray Sinks; sisters, Susie Mae Sutton and Erma Jo Eads. Bessie is survived by her twin brother Jesse Sinks and sister Mary Lou Grimes; and many nieces and nephews.
Please visit Bessie's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
and share a memory with the family.