Bette Morrow
Clarksville - Bette Morrow, 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Spring Meadows Healthcare.
Bette was born on July 13, 1927, in Stewart County, TN to the late Herman Adams and Blanche Boyd Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Morrow Jr.; son, Steven Morrow; and several brothers and sisters.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Derek Smith officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Bette was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.
Bette is survived by her niece, Brenda Jarrell with whom she resided with; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Selvin-Morrow; sister-in-law, Ann Thompson Hamilton; two brothers, Percy Lee Adams and Virgil Parrott; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Tennova Healthcare, Tennessee Oncology, AseraCare Hospice, and a very special thank you to the staff of Spring Meadows Healthcare.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church Food Pantry, 516 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019