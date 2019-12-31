|
|
Betty Adair
Clarksville - Betty Adair, 97, of Clarksville, TN died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Spring Meadows Health Care Center in Clarksville, TN.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Tom Steiner and Rev. Kim Zarley officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the service time. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Montgomery County, TN she was born September 9, 1922 the daughter of the late George Gupton Barbee and Ethel Hurst Fort Barbee. She was a retired bookkeeper from Cayce Mill Supply and also served as secretary/treasurer for PAL Lumber Company. She was a member of First Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Hobson Adair, who died December 14, 2013.
Survivors include her daughters: Carolyn (Phillip) Adair Ferrell of Madisonville, KY and Nancy (Wendell) Adair Wolff of Clarksville, TN; her sisters: Virginia Lee Barbee Jordan of Clarksville, TN and Shirley Barbee McDaniel of Columbia, SC; her grandchildren: Wendy (Keary) Nowack of Kannapolis, NC, Ashley (Christian Lewis) Wolff of Canberra, Australia, Ben Ferrell of Wichita, Kansas, and Nick Ferrell of St. Petersburg, FL; and six great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church 2601 S. Walnut Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020