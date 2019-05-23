|
|
Betty Adams
Ashland City - Betty Ruth (Lyle) Adams, 89 of Ashland City, TN passed away on Monday May 20, 2019 at home. Betty was born on May 30, 1929 in Erin, Tn to the late Epps and Veenie (Spicer) Lyle. She is survived by son Rex (Beth) Adams, Jr, daughter Kaywin (Charles) Cowley-Chandler, brother Ray Glenn Lyle, grandchildren Larry J. (Trista) Adams, Clint (Brenda) Cowley, LeAnne (JR) Webber, Matthew (Elizabeth) Cowley, twelve great grandchildren, Dakota Adams, Gaige Shadowens, Madicyne Adams, Garrett Webber, Kalvin Webber, Megan Ann Cowley, Murray (Brittney) Cowley, Clark Cowley, Catherine Cowley, Bryson Lee Cowley, Joseph Robert Savage, Malcolm King Cowley and child by heart, Billy Rex Carrin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rex Edward Adams, Sr., brothers Jim Lucas Lyle, and Wm. Frances "Frank" Lyle, sisters Jessie Frame and Elizabeth Freeman and great granddaughter Abbagail Adams. Special thanks to Amy Flora, Troycie Williams, Katrina TawfiK, Renee Chandler, Charles Chandler, Matthew Cowley, Amerigroup, Avalon Hospice of Nashville for their care. Betty was a member of the Cross Roads Church in Erin, TN, the Eastern Star, she studied business law and corporate taxes, she was accredited in bookkeeping and accounting, she was a seamstress, took in every niece and nephew and family friend that needed help or a job. Her passion was genealogy and her family. She co-owned and ran Dixie Drum Service from 1955 - 1980 and worked in Real Estate. Betty loved music, poetry, butterflies, birds, Western movies and painting. Visitation for Betty Ruth Adams was at the Boyd Funeral Home 101 Elizabeth St, Ashland City, TN 37015 on Thursday May 23rd, 2019 from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon with Bro. John Richardson and her daughter Kaywin Cowley-Chandler officiating. Pall Bearers were, Clint, Matthew, Murray and Clark Cowley, Larry and Dakota Adams, Garrett Webber and Billy Rex Carrin. Honorary Bearers will be Bryson Cowley, Gaige Shadowens and Kalvin Webber. Burial followed at the Cross Roads Church Family Cemetery on 1440 Herman Adams Rd in Erin, TN. at 2:30 pm. Arrangements by the Boy Funeral Home 615-792-4677 www.boydfh.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 23 to May 29, 2019