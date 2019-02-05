|
Betty Alexander
Clarksville - Betty Jo Alexander, age 92, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life with Full Navy Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastors Sandy Shawhan, Richard Wesley and Karen Barrineau officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Betty entered into this life on August 21, 1926 in Grandfield, OK daughter of the late Jesse and Rosalee West Alexander. She was a member of St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Betty served as a Nurse Anesthetist during her time in the military, and retired after twenty one honorable years of service to our country.
Survivors include her life-long friend, Dr. Betty Meriwether; Clarksville family, Mary (Chuck) Mulford, Julie (Jack) Chapman, Jacob, and Josie Chapman; sister-in-law, Annie Alexander; of Altus, OK, five nephews, and one niece.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Goodrich, Jim Page, Don Horton, Ronnie Nicholson, Eugene Jackson, Johnny Wickham, Craig Basham, and Dewey Shockey.
Memorial contributions may be made to St.Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019