Betty Beaumont Phillips
Clarksville - Betty Beaumont Phillips, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Betty was born January 17, 1938, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Robert S. Beaumont, Sr. and Elizabeth Murphy Beaumont. She was a 1956 graduate of Clarksville High School. Mrs. Phillips taught in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System for 40 years, during which time she achieved the Presidential Science Teacher Award. She worked 13 years at APSU as a student teacher mentor. Betty was a lifetime member of CMCEA, TEA, and NEA. She held many offices. She was a member of the CMCRTA, TRTA, Delta Kappa Gamma, and First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Faith Class.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Saturday, July 11, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Dawn (Eugene) Cottrell and Deannine Phillips; brother, Robert S. Beaumont, Jr.; two sisters, Kate (Irving) Brown and Kitty Seay; three grandchildren, Wimberly Katie (John) Hackett, Brad Batey (Caden Fredlake), and Michael (Jasmine) Batey; three great grandchildren, Will Edison Hackett, Chase Batey, and Skylee Batey; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Hackett, Chad Seay, Brad Batey, Chris Brown, Peyton Brown, and Daniel Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delta Kappa Gamma, c/o Barbara Darke, 925 Dirt Road, Clarksville, TN 37040; or Montgomery County Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, c/o Bobby Dowlen, 207 Ambrose Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042.
Betty Phillips was a loving mother, grandmother, and Nanny. She was tirelessly active in her community and a beloved friend to all that met her. Betty was a lifelong educator whose passion was helping others and passing on her experience and knowledge. Her memory will live on with her family and all those she has impacted.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.