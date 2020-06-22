Betty Beeler

Betty BeelerPalmyra - Mrs. Betty Carol Beeler, age 64, of Palmyra, TN, passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. She was born February 16, 1956 in Clarksville, TN, daughter of the late Bobby Sykes and Alberta Kentner Sykes.She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Garry Beeler, children, Bobby Beeler, Palmyra, Loretta Beeler(Scott), Clarksville, Christy Byard (Jason), Clarksville, brothers, Orville Sykes (Angie), Palmyra, Henry Sykes, Palmyra, Mancil Sykes, Clarksville, Jennifer Sykes, Becky Rees (Cory), grandchildren, Jessica and Kaylee Ciamaricone, Julie Baccus, Alivia Byard, Matt Denton, Ryan and Levi Rees and Tyler Sykes, one great grandchild, Payton Perrigo, and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Anglin Funeral Home, with burial to follow at the Wofford Cemetery, Dover, TN. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until the time of service Saturday.