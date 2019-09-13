|
Betty Brown
Cunningham - Funeral service for Betty Brown, age 71 of Cunningham,Tn will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Betty passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1948 in Cunningham to W.C. "Sweet" and Ethel Mayfield Brown who precede her in death. Betty was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church.
She is survived by her brother, Ronnie (Regina) Brown; nephew, Jason (Melissa) Brown and their sons, Brady and Garrett; and special friends Charles and Cynthia Mosley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ahava Healthcare for their love and compassion in their Betty.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019