Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Betty Carolyn Powers

Clarksville - Betty Carolyn Powers, 76, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Skyline Medical Center.

Betty was born on September 8, 1943, in Louisville, KY to the late Lawrence Howlett and Helen Mason Howlett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ivor Harold Powers and daughter, Judy Smith.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Betty is survived by three sons, Larry (Millie) Smith, Terry (Judy) Smith, and Allen Powers; three daughters, Susan Smith, Tammy Smith, and Angela Powers; sister, Linda (Kenny) Tate; seventeen grandchildren; and thirty-four great grandchildren.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
