Betty G. Woolcott
Betty G. Woolcott

Richmond, VA - Woolcott, Betty G. Of Richmond, VA passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1926, in Memphis, TN to Clayton and Elizabeth Crow Gilbert.

She grew up in Clarksville, TN, and on December 27, 1946 "the prettiest girl in Clarksville married the meanest boy on Franklin Street"—her beloved husband, Bill. They were married for 52 years.

Our mother was an independent gal with a kind and generous spirit and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Neil Woolcott (Reese Harris) and Catherine W. Edwards, her grandsons, Keat and Ryan Powell, and great-grandsons, Caden and Owen Powell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maymont or the charity of your choice. Burial will be private.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
