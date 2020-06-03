Betty J. Byron
Clarksville - Betty J. Byron, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Betty was born October 2, 1937, in Stewart County, TN, to the late Marvin walker and Carlene Simpson Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Byron; and sister, Clara Walker Street.
Mrs. Byron was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Bethlehem.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, June 8, at 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. John Mark Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, June 8, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Betty is survived by five special cousins, Carolyn "Susie" Clark, Linda Faye Proctor, Terry Clark, Tania Burns, and Eric Moore; and four special friends and helpers, Bo Merrell, Curtis Merrell, Kenneth Allbert, and Glenda Allbert.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.