Betty Jean Gibbs, age 81, of Clarksville passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. and again Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Betty entered into this life on March 6, 1939 to the late Johnny and Mae Mackens Neblett. She retired from Acme Boot after 35 years of dedicated employment. Betty was a Methodist and loved to travel.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Elgie Neblett, Duncan Neblett, Ivie Lee Dycus, and Kathleen Bruggensmith.
Survivors include her children, Belinda Crim, Cynthia (Tim) Wolford; grandchild, Markie (Bobby) Coker; great-grandchildren, Landon and Harper, and best friend, Linda Holt.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
