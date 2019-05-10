Betty Jerles



Cumberland Furnace - Mabel Elizabeth Jerles "Betty", age 80, of Cumberland Furnace, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Louise United Methodist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Betty entered into this life on April 17, 1939 to the late Doug Oliver and Martha Walker First. She was a native of Clarksville, a beloved wife and mother, and enjoyed spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Slick" Jerles, and brothers, David and Tony Oliver.



Survivors include her daughters, Loretta Bearden, Bonita (Jim) Lacey, Souette Lee (Jeff) Quinn; brothers, Douglas and George Oliver; sisters, Barbara Sue Ferrell, and Pam Williams; grandchildren, Joshua Bearden, Amanda Bumpus, Becky Giles, and Alex Lacey, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Jim Lacey, Jon Bumpus, Ethan Giles, Sebastian Giles, Alex Lacey, Everett Bumpus, and Cooper Bumpus.



