Betty Jones
Clarksville - A Graveside service for Betty Jane Jones, age 84 of Clarksville, will be Monday, September 21,2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Betty passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was born on January 10, 1936 in Richmond, VA to Alfred and Lena Sink Hodges.
Betty and her husband Bill were the owners and operators of Cadiz Hardware in Cadiz, KY before retiring to Clarksville. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville. Betty loved cooking, baking, and gardening. Over the years she fed many people at her table. She always said "Food is Love" and every person she fed felt that love.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Bill Jones, son Royce Jones,and siblings: George Hodges, Homer Hodges, Marceda Duffey, Eudoxie Bishop, and Margarite Selanders. She is survived by her children, Phoebe (Pat) Venable of Brentwood, TN and Dennis Jones of Florence, Alabama, and grandchildren: Samuel Jones, Seth Huling, Luke Venable, and Amelia Jones.
