1/1
Betty Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jones

Clarksville - A Graveside service for Betty Jane Jones, age 84 of Clarksville, will be Monday, September 21,2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Betty passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was born on January 10, 1936 in Richmond, VA to Alfred and Lena Sink Hodges.

Betty and her husband Bill were the owners and operators of Cadiz Hardware in Cadiz, KY before retiring to Clarksville. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville. Betty loved cooking, baking, and gardening. Over the years she fed many people at her table. She always said "Food is Love" and every person she fed felt that love.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Bill Jones, son Royce Jones,and siblings: George Hodges, Homer Hodges, Marceda Duffey, Eudoxie Bishop, and Margarite Selanders. She is survived by her children, Phoebe (Pat) Venable of Brentwood, TN and Dennis Jones of Florence, Alabama, and grandchildren: Samuel Jones, Seth Huling, Luke Venable, and Amelia Jones.

Please visit Betty's guestbook at sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved