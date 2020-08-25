1/1
Betty Leavelle-Garrett
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Leavelle-Garrett

Clarksville - Age 80, passed away August 19, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville. She was born July 31, 1940 in Hopkinsville, Ky. to George and Mattie Leavelle. She was a 1956 graduate of Attucks High School. She was employed by Trane Co and Ft. Campbell, Union Carbide & Memorial Hospital for several years before retiring. She is survived by husband Hurley Garrett,A devoted daughter Shamona Sanders, son Larnell Sanders of Clarksville TN A sister Elizabeth Merriweather of Georgia . Brothers RC Leavelle, James Dowlen Bud Leavelle and Willie Williams all of Clarksville, Fred Dowlen Texas and George Leavelle Virginia, grandchildren Brittney, Heaven Leigh, Angel, Jordan, Jonnell, Marion and Brandon, all of clarksville tn. 7 great grandchildren a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, August 27, 2020, 5-8pm at funeral home. Funeral Friday 11am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Interment Ky. Veterans West Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hooker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved