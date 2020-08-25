Betty Leavelle-Garrett



Clarksville - Age 80, passed away August 19, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville. She was born July 31, 1940 in Hopkinsville, Ky. to George and Mattie Leavelle. She was a 1956 graduate of Attucks High School. She was employed by Trane Co and Ft. Campbell, Union Carbide & Memorial Hospital for several years before retiring. She is survived by husband Hurley Garrett,A devoted daughter Shamona Sanders, son Larnell Sanders of Clarksville TN A sister Elizabeth Merriweather of Georgia . Brothers RC Leavelle, James Dowlen Bud Leavelle and Willie Williams all of Clarksville, Fred Dowlen Texas and George Leavelle Virginia, grandchildren Brittney, Heaven Leigh, Angel, Jordan, Jonnell, Marion and Brandon, all of clarksville tn. 7 great grandchildren a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, August 27, 2020, 5-8pm at funeral home. Funeral Friday 11am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Interment Ky. Veterans West Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home.









