Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Betty Lou Burney Kalani Obituary
Betty Lou Burney Kalani

Clarksville - Betty Lou Burney Kalani, 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence.

Betty was born on June 25, 1939, in Cumberland Furnace, TN to the late James W. Burney and Carnell Jewell Burney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Kalani; two brothers, Herbert Burney and Donnie Burney; and sister, Ruth Burgess.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Bro. Roger Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Betty was retired from H&R Block, as well as several other businesses.

Betty is survived by her son, Doug (Cindy) Martinez of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter, Donna (Robert) Pierce of Clarksville, TN; eight grandchildren, Katherine Wallace, Kenneth James Howell, Christopher Martinez, Tracy Choate, Santina Umbach, Stephanie Pierce, Logan Umbach, and Nicole Martinez; three great grandchildren, Kayla Howell, Allyson Choate, and Andrea Lou Choate.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth James Howell, Christopher Martinez, Benjamin Wallace, Corey Choate, Bobby Parker, and Steve Burney. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Burgess and Mike Burney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1539-C Ashland City Bypass, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 15, 2019
