McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Betty Lou Manners


1941 - 2020
Betty Lou Manners Obituary
Betty Lou Manners

Clarksville - Betty Lou Manners, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Robble officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Betty Lou entered this life on June 21, 1941 in Woodlawn, TN to the late Caldwell Griffy and Oneda Wooton Griffy. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and attended Highland Park Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittney and a great-granddaughter, Iris Manners.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Leon Manners; children, Teresa Manners, Troy and his wife, Sandi Manners, Tim and his wife Melissa Manners; sisters, Martha Robold and Juanita Darnell; grandchildren, Ayren and Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Stella and Becca Ann, and one due in February, Ada Manners.

Pallbearers will be Gary Shelton, Randy Sullivan, Jeff Jolly, Madison Warren, Kris Hummel.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
