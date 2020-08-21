Betty Lou Milner Cobb
Clarksville - Betty Lou Milner Cobb, a lifelong educator who called Clarksville, TN home, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville, TN. She was 87 years old.
Betty was born October 16, 1932, in Yazoo City, MS to Sadie Elizabeth Roberts Milner and Harold Earl Milner. She attended Yazoo City High School, where she was on the girls' basketball team and a member of the cheerleading squad. She held a Bachelor's Degree from Delta State College and a Master's Degree from George Washington University.
Betty taught first grade in Washington, DC and Germany before moving to Clarksville. She taught first grade and then Title I Reading at Moore Elementary School, and added another 45 hours beyond her Masters from Peabody College at Vanderbilt.
Betty was one of the earliest female elementary school principals in Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, where she served as Principal of Montgomery Central Elementary School for 14 years. She went on to become a state evaluator for the Career Ladder Program before returning to Montgomery County to serve as an Elementary Supervisor then Director of Curriculum and Instruction. She retired in 2001. She considered education a high calling and was honored to serve the students, teachers, staff, and administrators of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.
The library at Montgomery Central Elementary School was named the Betty M. Cobb Library in her honor.
She was a member, Sunday School teacher, former Deacon, and former Elder of First Presbyterian Church of Clarksville. She was a member of Clarksville-Montgomery County Retired Teacher's Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Chi, and then Eta Chapter. She loved sports of all kinds, especially college basketball, reading, bird watching, swimming, cooking, and working in her yard. She especially enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three daughters, Andrea Milner (Tim) Rechner, Bonnie Digby (Gil Smith), and Cathryn Cobb (Andy) Wallace; six grandchildren, Robert Kyle (Ashley) Chandler, Megan Milner Britt, Adam Wayne (Christine) Chandler, Madison Hoffman (Jason) Gray, Sydney Pearl Digby, Dexter Charles Digby; and five great grandchildren, Ava and Anistyn Chandler, Lukas, Juliana and Liliana Chandler.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 29, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with former Mayor Don Trotter officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, and Saturday, August 29, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the non-profit Montgomery County Imagination Library, c/o Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040, or online at https://www.governorsfoundation.org/give
, and designate the gift to Montgomery County. Donations may also be made to First Presbyterian Church, 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
The family would like to thank Dr. Denise Milam, her longtime physician for her loving care of their mom, as well as Alive Hospice Residence of Nashville for their devoted care during Betty's final days.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.