Betty MillerClarksville - Betty Lucille Miller, age 71, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Excell Baptist Church with Bro. Terrell Marcom officiating. She will be laid to rest at Sango Cemetery following the service. Betty's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Betty's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at the church.Betty entered this life on November 16, 1948, daughter to the late James H. McKinney and Agnes Darden Sullivan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Brady. Betty enjoyed a life-long career in Public Service. Among her positions she dutifully served were Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatcher and Supervisor in Nashville for 7 years, positions with the Ft. Campbell City Wide Education System, and as a Personal Assistant for Harville, Batson, Nolan Attorneys. She then went on to accept a Supervisory Training position with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation before moving to Montgomery County's E-911 Center as the Assistant Director. Her professional career was crowned with her tenure in the role of the Director of the E-911 Center. Betty also had a servant's heart for the Lord and worshiped with her church family at Excell Baptist Church. She had a love for attending southern gospel concerts with her husband and friends.Survivors include her loving husband of 36 years, Glenn Miller; her sons, Cliff Nicholson and Stephen (Ronda) Nicholson; grandchildren, Steven, Matthew, Chase, Amber, Amanda, Stephen Jr, Christian, and William; and her sisters, Shirley Jean (Roger) Beem,and Cleo Charlene Keck; and half sister April Mann.Memorial donations may be made to Excell Baptist Church.Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes