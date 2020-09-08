1/1
Betty Miller
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Miller

Clarksville - Betty Lucille Miller, age 71, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Excell Baptist Church with Bro. Terrell Marcom officiating. She will be laid to rest at Sango Cemetery following the service. Betty's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Betty's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at the church.

Betty entered this life on November 16, 1948, daughter to the late James H. McKinney and Agnes Darden Sullivan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Brady. Betty enjoyed a life-long career in Public Service. Among her positions she dutifully served were Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatcher and Supervisor in Nashville for 7 years, positions with the Ft. Campbell City Wide Education System, and as a Personal Assistant for Harville, Batson, Nolan Attorneys. She then went on to accept a Supervisory Training position with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation before moving to Montgomery County's E-911 Center as the Assistant Director. Her professional career was crowned with her tenure in the role of the Director of the E-911 Center. Betty also had a servant's heart for the Lord and worshiped with her church family at Excell Baptist Church. She had a love for attending southern gospel concerts with her husband and friends.

Survivors include her loving husband of 36 years, Glenn Miller; her sons, Cliff Nicholson and Stephen (Ronda) Nicholson; grandchildren, Steven, Matthew, Chase, Amber, Amanda, Stephen Jr, Christian, and William; and her sisters, Shirley Jean (Roger) Beem,and Cleo Charlene Keck; and half sister April Mann.

Memorial donations may be made to Excell Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Excell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Excell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved