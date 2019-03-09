Resources
Dover - Betty Jean Powell of 118 Wren Lane, Dover, TN passed away February 16, 2019. Ms. Powell worked with the Stewart County High School as a substitute teacher for several years before her retirement. Ms. Powell was preceded in death by her husband Orville Powell of Dover, TN and her parents Harold and Jeanne Williams of Lebanon, OR. She is survived by her three sons David Hellenthal of Seattle, WA; Brian Hellenthal of Shelton, WA; and Andrew Hellenthal of Jacksonville, OR and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the Sierra Club.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2019
