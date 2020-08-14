Betty Ruth (Biter) Floyd
Clarksville -
Betty Ruth (Biter) Floyd of Clarksville passed into eternity on August 13, 2020. Betty was born on January 31, 1936. She was 84 years of age.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Dwight Dickson officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In addition to her parents, John Conroy Biter and Eula Mae Coleman Biter Winn, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Floyd; brother, John W. Biter, and sister, Rebecca (Biter) Stone.
Betty is survived by daughters, Faye Floyd Parks (Michael) of Pleasant View, TN, and Malinda Floyd Stringfield (Craig) of Dothan, AL. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Tony Yonkers (Susie) of Cunningham, Jeremy Parks (Meghan) of Pleasant View, Brittany Braswell (Chris) of Leeds, AL, and Lydia Copeland (Ty) Mobile, AL. Betty also had five great-grandchildren, Brayden Yonkers, Christopher Parks, Kaleb Parks, Camden Braswell, and Callie Braswell.
Memorial donations may be made to Aseracare Hospice.
Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com