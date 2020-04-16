|
Betty Sue Evans
Clarksville - Betty Sue Tanner Evans was born in McMinnville, TN on May 16, 1929 to Harvey and Mary Lee Tanner. The family moved to Nashville where Betty Sue and siblings Nancy, Tommy and Patty grew up.
Betty graduated from Central High School. After graduation she worked at South Central Bell so she could attend college. She then briefly attended MTSU where she was selected for the cheerleading team. In 1953 she married Al Evans. Al served two years in the US Army and they were stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning to civilian life, Al attended MTSU to finish a degree in chemistry and secured a job with Merck Pharmaceutical. They moved to Clarksville where they raised their family. Their children are Alfred Jr. (Debra), Joel (Minoa), Linda Bagwell (Greg), and Judy Shem (Andrew). Betty ran a private kindergarten at church and later at her home for several years until Tennessee established kindergarten for public schools. Betty then attended APSU as a nontraditional student earning her teaching license while raising four teenagers. She taught at East Montgomery and Ringgold Elementary until her retirement.
Betty and Al were charter members of Hilldale Church of Christ. She was an active and beloved member her entire life. She was instrumental in helping establish their day care center.
Betty was an avid golfer. She played in scores of tournaments and was a regular at Swan Lake, Eastland Green, and the Country Club. She placed second in the Tennessee Senior Olympics. She sewed, crocheted, played the piano and was a good friend and neighbor. She loved her children and delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Al and her siblings Nancy Feild and Tommy Tanner. She is survived by her sister Patty Foreman, and her children and grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care the following caregivers provided: Stacey, Paige, Krystal, Rena, Ann, Charlene, Danielle, Meoisha, Ebony, Mary Birdwell and Aseracare Hospice.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, April 17th. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial messages may be left at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home https://www.nealtarpleyparchman.com/tributes. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Clarksville Christian School or a .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020