Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Betty Sue Weems Brown


Betty Sue Weems Brown Obituary
Betty Sue Weems Brown

Clarksville - Betty Sue Weems Brown, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away June 17, 2019 due to a brief illness.

Sue was born October 29, 1939 to Kenneth and Stella Weems in Clarksville, TN, one of 7 children. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1957, attended Austin Peay, and in 1959 married Col. Joe Brown (Ret.), her husband of 59 years. Sue enjoyed spending time with her family and hosted many family gatherings. She was known for her love of flowers and proudly kept an immaculately groomed yard. Mrs. Brown was a member of Forest Street United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Sue was devoted to her large family and always made sure they knew she loved them, and spent as much time with them as she could. Sue was beloved by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Stella Weems; her brothers, Bailey "Red" Weems, Fred Weems, Larry Weems; and her sister Polly Weems Davenport.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Col. Joe Mack Brown (Ret.); her siblings, Kitty Nell Stockdale and Locke (Pam) Weems, both of Clarksville TN; two daughters, Kitty (Pete) Stevens of Columbus, GA, and Kim (David) Landsbergen of Columbus, OH; and two granddaughters, Rachel Howard and Sarah Howard, both of Columbus, GA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 21, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Sonny Kim officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Baggett, Edward Baggett, David Landsbergen, Pete Stevens, Cal Gentry, and Steve Griffey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Street United Methodist Church, 416 Church Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 19, 2019
