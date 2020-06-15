Beverly Ann Miller
Beverly Ann Miller

Clarksville - Beverly Ann Miller, age 63 passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

For those that are unable to attend and wish to view the service, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page "McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home" and click on the videos tab. We will begin Live Streaming at 6 p.m.

She entered this life on July 2, 1956 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Walter Kirksey, Jr. and Iris Pruitt Kirksey. Beverly has been a devoted employee at Jostens for the last 46 years, currently working as a desktop operator. She loved family, friends and working around the house.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother in law, Gordon Lee, and nephew, John T. Kehler III.

Survivors include her daughter, TaKesha Lee Miller; sisters, Regina Fay Lee, and Rita Kay (John) Wise; two nieces, one nephew, eight great-nieces and nephews, one great-great-nephew and one great-great-niece.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
