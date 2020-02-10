Services
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-2808
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Woodlawn, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Woodlawn, TN
Beverly Gilbert Williams

Beverly Gilbert Williams Obituary
Beverly Gilbert Williams

Clarksville, TN - Funeral services and celebration of life will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul AME Church in Woodlawn,TN. There are two visitations planned. The first visitation will be at Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN on Friday evening, February 14th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The second visitation will be on Saturday at St. Paul AME Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Place of rest will be in the Casey Cemetery. Mrs. Williams, age 82, a longtime Dickson County educator, of Clarksville,TN died peacefully February 6, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Promise Land Heritage Association.

Left to grieve are her husband, Hyburnia Williams; stepdaughter, Tracy Mullins, her brothers, Joseph and William Gilbert, sisters, Della Bryant, Serina Gilbert, Linda (Ken) Watson; sister-n-law, Mary Alice Crosslin; brother-n-law, Eugene Williams; special niece, Robin Beasly; godson, Cory McKensie; a host of nephews and nieces and cousins; many friends and acquaintances.

Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4

Services under the direction of Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN (615)446-2808. Taylorsince1909.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
