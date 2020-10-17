Beverly Rose Senseney Baker



Jacksonville, NC - Beverly Rose Senseney Baker, 91, of Jacksonville, NC, formerly of Clarksville, TN. She passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by her children.



Her earth-bound journey is done. She was born on June 26,1929 in Clarksville, Tennessee.



She was a Graduate of Austen Peay State University in 1951 earning her Bachelor of Science in Art, Science, and English. During this time is when she met and then married Ray Baker who was also an Alumni.



Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Lowery E. Senseney and Olga Parsons Senseney; husband, Ray Lee Baker; and eldest son Bradley Hayden Baker.



Beverly is survived by four children, Elizabeth Allensworth Baker, Grant Parsons Baker, Lee Baker Pope, and Robin Baker Chase (Justin); and her daughter-in-law, Shelly Baker, widow of Bradley H. Baker.



She was a grandmother to six, great-grandmother to fourteen, and great-great grandmother to three.



Beverly was married to a US Marine and they traveled the world for twenty-three years raising their five children. She dedicated her life to her family. She was a kind and generous soul. These qualities were revealed daily teaching her children and grandchildren generosity, empathy, and honesty.



She was a true "Steel Magnolia."



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to the Nature Conservancy.



Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville, NC.









