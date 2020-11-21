Beverly Winters Martin
Clarksville - Obituary by and for, Beverly Winters Martin, And now at the end of my road, my final good bye. As you read this, Beverly W. Martin, age 91, passed away November 20, 2020 at Fieldstone Place. Old age finally beat me down, and my new life has just begun.
I was born 14 January 1929, in Detroit, MI to the late F.C. Burgett Sr. and Lois Monroe Burgett Harness. Also preceded in death by my step father, Milton Harness, and my grandparents W.T. Monroe and Hortense Watson Monroe, Silas and Ida Stephens Burgett II. And now I'm looking forward to being reunited with the love of my life, my late husband, Patrick Howard Martin.
My immediate survivors include my brother, Fred Burgett and 3 children, Luann (Garry) Barber, Steve (Cozette) Winters and Skip (Marie) Winters. Too numerous to name---nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren.
I was a charter member of the New Providence Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where I sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served as an elder. Then for 9 years was an officer in the Nashville regional CPWM. Additionally, I was known to serve at the local Loaves and Fishes and help in the Hopkinsville Library Club.
My education included graduating from CHS, and while working at Ft. Campbell as a Contract Administrator, graduation from APSU in 1980. After retiring, I had more time for my favorite hobby, my Iris gardens, where I had 250 varieties.
Yes, I had a long life, but my REAL life has just begun, hope to see you later Due to Covid-19 concerns, no visitation is planned. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the family at Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Hopkinsville. Pastor Tom Kelly will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church CPWM, 1410 Golf Club Ln., Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
