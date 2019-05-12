Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Billie Denney Obituary
Billie Denney

Clarksville - Funeral service for CSM Billie E. Denney, ARMY (Ret), age 85 of Clarksville, will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Rodolfo Rivera officiating. Burial will follow at KY Veterans Cemetery West. Billie passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on November 25, 1933 in Forrest City, Arkansas to Lewis and Leona King Denney.

Billie retired from the United States Army after serving for 30 years. He belonged to the 5th and 8th Group Special Forces Division, 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne, and the 10th Mountain Division. He was the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts which he received during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam, a Silver Star, and 4 Bronze stars.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Renate Denney; sons, Mike (Janice) Denney and Lewis W. Denney; brother, Lewis Denney; grandchildren, Jina Baxley, Matthew Denney, and Ryan Denney.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chiapas C/O Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Please visit Billie's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 12, 2019
