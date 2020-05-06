|
|
Billie Faye Welker Wyatt
Clarksville - Billie Faye Welker Wyatt, age 85, of Clarksville, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in her home surrounded by loved ones.
Billie Faye was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert T. "Bobby" Wyatt. She is survived by her children, Robert T. (Chris) Wyatt, Lynda Wyatt (Brad) Johnson, and Mary Wyatt Self; three grandchildren, Sara Wyatt (Nick) Ross, R.T. Wyatt IV, and Bryan Self; and great grandson, Austin Ross. She often referred to them as "the people I love most in this world." Billie Faye is also survived by her two sisters, Jan (Fred) Sawyers of Memphis, TN and Trudy (Dennis) Vaughan of Birmingham, AL. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, sister, and dear friend.
Billie Faye was born April 18, 1935, in Clarksville, TN, the daughter of the late George Edward Welker and Lorraine Dennis Welker. She graduated from Clarksville High School and attended Austin Peay State University. She enjoyed teaching kindergarten at Cumberland Presbyterian Church for several years. Later she began a career in banking at Northern Bank and went on to work at Heritage Bank until her retirement. Billie Faye was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church, which she loved dearly. There she was a member of the Willard Blue Sunday School Class, the Esther Group, and served on many committees throughout the years. She was also an active member of The Clarksville District of United Methodist Women. She enjoyed her bridge club, and one of her favorite days was playing canasta with the girls. Rumor has it she was a bit competitive, even with the grandchildren!
A family graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, at 2:00 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery, with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. Pallbearers will be Robert T. Wyatt III, R.T. Wyatt IV, Brad Johnson, Bryan Self, Nick Ross, and Bill Wyatt.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, at Madison Street United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to extend their love and special thanks to Christy McLean and her daughter Maddie, for all the love and care they provided Billie Faye over the last two years. Also many thanks to her team from AseraCare Hospice for their wonderful care during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, her last request was that memorial contributions be made to the Billie Faye Wyatt Memorial Fund, c/o Madison Street United Methodist Church, 319 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Mama/Gran, may you forever sparkle and shine. YOU were and always will be loved! We will carry YOU in our hearts until we meet again!
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 6 to May 7, 2020