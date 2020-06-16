Billie Gail Dowdy Griffey



Hopkinsville - Billie Gail Dowdy Griffey, age 69, of Hopkinsville, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Select Special Care in the St. Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville of natural causes. Memorial Service will be at 2:00PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Emmanuel Bible Church in Cadiz, KY. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. (Due to the current restrictions to funeral homes, we are only allowed to have 33% building capacity in our establishments at any given time so please be understanding of these requirements. Due to social distancing recommendations, attendees to visitations and funerals must maintain at least six foot of social distance, if they are not of the same household.)



Mrs. Griffey was born in Clarksville, TN on January 5, 1951, the daughter of the late, Luther and Annie Clara Smith Dowdy. She was a radio host for WNKJ Christian Radio. Gail was a member of Emmanuel Bible Church in Cadiz, KY and was a Bookkeeper at Pennyrile Christian Community. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death is her son, Gary Griffey; and her brother, Kenny Dowdy.



Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Don Griffey of Hopkinsville; her son, Timothy Griffey and his wife Nathalie of Hopkinsville; her daughters, Stephanie Newby and her husband Leslie of Hopkinsville, and Cindy Stroud and her husband Andrew of Chula Vista, CA; her brothers, Donald Dowdy of Wisconsin, and Thomas Dowdy of Tennessee; and eleven grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Emmanuel Bible Church at 2887 Hopkinsville Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.









