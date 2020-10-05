Billie Green Patch Martin
Bartlett, TN - Billie Green Patch Martin, born January 10, 1938 to the late Margaret Trahern Patch and William Green Patch, passed away on October 1, 2020 in Bartlett, TN.
She grew up in Clarksville and graduated from Clarksville High School in 1956. Billie Green attended Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) where her mother had been the first female graduate in 1921. Billie Green graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1960 where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa. She was a member of Germantown Presbyterian Church.
She taught at the old Sango Elementary School before moving with her late husband, Donald Stuart Cunningham to Memphis. In Memphis, Billie Green substitute taught at several private schools, later becoming a professional story teller.
She is survived by her son, William Lee Cunningham; granddaughter, Kelli Cunningham; her brother, Elwyn T. Patch; and brother-in-law, Ben S. Kimbrough, all of Clarksville and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Aaron Jess Martin and a beloved sister, Margaret Patch Kimbrough.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, followed by an 11:00 graveside service, at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ave Maria Home, 2805 Charles Bryan Road, Bartlett, TN 38134.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpeyparchman.com
.