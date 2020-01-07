Resources
Clarksville - Billie Jo Ledbetter, of Clarksville, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Billie Jo was born June 16, 1922, in Lebanon, TN, to the late Thomas and Lena Seagraves. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Buford Brown Ledbetter.

Mrs. Ledbetter retired from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville, where she was also a Sunday School teacher. Billie Jo was a volunteer at Loaves and Fishes, as well as Good Samaritan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 11, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Billie Jo is survived by her son, Dr. B.B. (Sandra) Ledbetter, Jr. of Clarksville; daughter, Jeri (Gary) Radish of Clarksville; eight grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Missions Fund, 435 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
