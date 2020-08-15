1/1
Billie Sue Heggie
Billie Sue Heggie

Clarksville - Billie Sue Heggie, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away August 14, 2020 at Signature Healthcare.

Billie was born February 11, 1936 in Montgomery County to the late Vernon King and Beuna Eatherly King. In addition to her parents, Billie is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Heggie; brother, Terry King and sister, Patsy Cross.

Billie is survived by her son, Marty (Stacey) Heggie; daughter, Debbie Sue (Dave) Bryant; grandchildren, Matthew Heggie, Marleigh Beth Heggie, Christopher Bryant, Jon Bryant and Jamie Duncan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Sango Cemetery.

Pall bearers will be family and friends

A special Thank You to Avalon Hospice and the staff at Signature Healthcare.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sango Cemetery Fund, C/O Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
