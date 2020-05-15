Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Billy "B.j." Boyd Jr.

Billy "B.j." Boyd Jr.
Billy "B.J." Boyd, Jr

Clarksville - Age 32 of Clarksville passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 . Interment Memorial Park South Woods Cemetery, Memphis, TN.

B.J. was born March 22, 1988 in Memphis, TN to Dr. Billy Boyd, Sr and Everlean Freeman Boyd. He is preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Robert and Texanna Freeman and paternal grandparents, Louis and Mary Boyd. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Nashville, TN. B.J. was a 2010 graduate of Clarksville High School. He was a kind and fun-loving person. He had a beautiful spirit with an amazing smile. He enjoyed being outdoors and listening to gospel music.

He leaves to cherish precious memories, loving mother, Mrs. Everlean F. Boyd, Clarksville, TN; brother, Christian Andrew Boyd, Memphis, TN; grandmother, Minnie Boyd; Godparents: L.C. Marr and Terry Marr, Memphis, TN and Tara L. Gant, Clarksville, TN; aunts: Gertrue (James) Taylor, Mattie (Michael) Clark, Girtrude (James) Rembert, Emma McNeil, Luella Ward, Verna Freeman, Mary Ann Freeman, Mable Thomas and Mildred Cobbs; uncles: Lee (Jaci) Freeman, Robert (Sara) Jones and Thomas (Katherine) Boyd and a host of cousins and friends. Live streaming of funeral service will start 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 15 to May 17, 2020
