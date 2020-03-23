|
Billy Cobb
Big Rock - Billy Cobb was born Dec. 9th, 1931. He departed this earth on March 22, 2020. He was born in Big Rock, Tennessee to Stanley and Bess Vinson Cobb. He resided in Big Rock his entire life; until he moved to Belmont Village in Memphis in August of 2019. He moved there to be closer to his older brother Vinson.
Bill was educated in the Stewart County schools (Big Rock and Dover). He finished his high school education at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. He completed his formal education at Austin Peay and Southern Law. He was a devoted AP Governor and selected 'Governor" his senior year.
Bill served his country by serving in the US Air Force for 4 years. He was stationed in Korea during his entire time in the service, He often would tell about his visiting a leper colony during his time there. He said they invited him to eat lunch, but felt it best to decline.
He served Stewart County as Judge for over 14 years. Today he is still affectionately referred to as Judge by his friends and associates. HIs caretakers at Belmont also called him Judge. That always brought a smile to his face.
He worked for many years with his lifelong friend Doug Parker in their law firm. He and Doug had many business dealings and adventures during their time together. One of their favorite things to do was attend the Masters Golf tournament each year. Doug was always there for Bill, even as his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Bess Cobb, his step mother Mrs. Grace Abernathy Cobb, his brother Vinson, his little sister Nancy Carolyn and his devoted niece Ann Atkins Cobb.
He is survived by his sister-in law Anita Atkins Cobb, his niece Grace Susan Cotten (Orvil), his great nephew Matt Cotten (Christa) and his great niece Nancy Cotten Robertson (Tyler). He is also survived by his great-great nieces, Chloe and Bryce Cotten and Evie Robertson. Also he is survived by one great-great nephew, William Robertson. He is also survived by his cousins, Gayle Pirtle (Jim), Diane Whipple (Dan), Bruce Wallace (Joyce), Judy Wood (Dick), and Rita West and son Paden.
Bill was a member of the Big Rock Baptist Church since his baptism many years ago. He loved his community so much he just never could bear to leave it. The "Judge" was loved and respected by everyone. HIs love and spirit will be missed by all his loving friends from all around Steward County.
The family would like to thank all the people that helped Bill during his illness. The love and support of those around him allowed him to stay in Big Rock during the early stages of his illness. We would like to thank the caregivers at Belmont Village in Memphis. Their love and care helped Bill and his brother during difficult circumstances. Finally we would like to thank Bill's 24/7 caretakers, The Senior Helpers. They were remarkable in their love and devotion during his illness.
Memorials may be sent to Big Rock Baptist Church or the in Bill's honor.
Due to the current concern for large gatherings; the burial will be private. We will have a celebration of Bill's life once the restrictions for large gatherings is lifted. Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020