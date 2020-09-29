Billy Dickson, Jr.



Clarksville - "Chop Chop" 82 passed on to be with our Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at home, after a battle an extended illness, with his family at this side. This day has been declared, "Billy Dickson Day" per the Proclamation presented from the Mayor of Clarksville. Billy was born September 26,1938 to Billy Dickson Sr. and Dorothy Manson Cage in Montgomery County. He attended the historic Burt High School where he graduated in 1957 in the top ten of his class as student body Vice President, and Captain of the football team. He also attended Lincoln University in Missouri. He professed his belief in Jesus Christ at an early age. He served as a Deacon at Greater St. James Baptist Church, in Clarksville, TN. Billy is preceded in death by his brother, William Earl and daughter, Cynthia G. Dickson and his parents. Billy was employed as a Lt. Firefighter with the City of Clarksville until his retirement in 2001 for 27 years. His employment experience includes culinary, realty, and a Master Barber. He never met a stranger and always had the warmest smile. He exuded a humble, calming presence to whom all he encountered. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marva H. Dickson, his beloved children; Valencia D. Legette, Billy (Linda) Dickson III , and Gina C. Dickson; and grandchildren: Vincent (Sophia) Galbreath , Cynthia C. Galbreath, Dominque Corbitt, and Pavielle Corbitt; great-grandchildren: A.J.Prescott, Anika Taylor Galbreath, Vincent Emille Galbreath, Camille N. Howard, and Elijah Galbreath; Goddaughter; Morgan Garrett; and a host of relatives and friends. (Extended Family: Andrea Galbreath; Lamarr Rufus, Jamee Norman, Lucas Watson). Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, 12-2:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









