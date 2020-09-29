1/1
Billy Dickson Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Dickson, Jr.

Clarksville - "Chop Chop" 82 passed on to be with our Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at home, after a battle an extended illness, with his family at this side. This day has been declared, "Billy Dickson Day" per the Proclamation presented from the Mayor of Clarksville. Billy was born September 26,1938 to Billy Dickson Sr. and Dorothy Manson Cage in Montgomery County. He attended the historic Burt High School where he graduated in 1957 in the top ten of his class as student body Vice President, and Captain of the football team. He also attended Lincoln University in Missouri. He professed his belief in Jesus Christ at an early age. He served as a Deacon at Greater St. James Baptist Church, in Clarksville, TN. Billy is preceded in death by his brother, William Earl and daughter, Cynthia G. Dickson and his parents. Billy was employed as a Lt. Firefighter with the City of Clarksville until his retirement in 2001 for 27 years. His employment experience includes culinary, realty, and a Master Barber. He never met a stranger and always had the warmest smile. He exuded a humble, calming presence to whom all he encountered. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marva H. Dickson, his beloved children; Valencia D. Legette, Billy (Linda) Dickson III , and Gina C. Dickson; and grandchildren: Vincent (Sophia) Galbreath , Cynthia C. Galbreath, Dominque Corbitt, and Pavielle Corbitt; great-grandchildren: A.J.Prescott, Anika Taylor Galbreath, Vincent Emille Galbreath, Camille N. Howard, and Elijah Galbreath; Goddaughter; Morgan Garrett; and a host of relatives and friends. (Extended Family: Andrea Galbreath; Lamarr Rufus, Jamee Norman, Lucas Watson). Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, 12-2:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral
02:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hooker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved