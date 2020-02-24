Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Clarksville - Visitation for Billy Don Stewart, age 80 of Clarksville, will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at Sykes Funeral Home from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with military honors rendered at 7:00 PM. Billy passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1939 in Fort Worth, TX to Billy and Harriet Clay Stewart. Billy retired after 34 years from Trane Co., was a semi-pro bass fisherman with Redman Tournaments, and an Army veteran with the 506 Airborne Battle Group at Ft.Campbell, KY.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Rhumelle Hodges Atkins and son-in-law, Larry Parker. Billy is survived by his son Donald (Paula) Stewart; daughters, Gayla Stewart and Beverly Parker; sister, Stephanie Smithhart of Fort Worth, TX; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Please visit Billy's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
