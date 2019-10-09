|
|
Billy Lyle
Clarksville - age 74 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Round Pond.
He was born December 1, 1944 in Clarksville to Mary Frances Lyle. He is preceded in death by his mother. He was a 1963 graduate of Burt High School and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Round Pond.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Dorothy Ogburn Lyle; daughters, Barbara (Lyndon) Samuel, Monic Ogburn and Pamela (Isley) Mullins; sons, Bobby (Latashia) Lyle, Tyrone (Clarice) Ogburn, Robert (Quita) Vance and Ben Garrad; sisters, Betty Speight and Evenlyn Pleasant and 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019