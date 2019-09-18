Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Mink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Mink


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Mink Obituary
Billy Mink

Indian Mound - William Harold Mink "Billy", 59 of Indian Mound, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Alive Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Baggett's Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 and again Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Billy entered into this life on November 19, 1959 in Chicago, IL son of the late, William and Frances Mackens Mink. Billy and his family moved from Chicago when he was three years old and he grew up in the Salem area. He was a 1977 graduate of Montgomery Central High School and went on to attend Austin Peay State University. He was a Production Leader at Trane and retired after forty years of employment. Billy was also a Ham Radio Operator and his call sign was WR5X. Billy made many lifetime friends through his ham radio hobby.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Mink; sons, Adam (Kelsey) DeWaters, and Reed DeWaters; daughter by marriage, Maleah Goodall; one grandson, one great-grandson, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers will be Henry Bearden, Robert Forest, Jack Grace, Jeff Grace, Jim Robins, Terry Hendon, Dayton Roberts, and David Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey Mink, Dillard Wyatt, and John "Rabbit" Underwood.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now