|
|
Billy Mink
Indian Mound - William Harold Mink "Billy", 59 of Indian Mound, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Alive Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Baggett's Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 and again Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Billy entered into this life on November 19, 1959 in Chicago, IL son of the late, William and Frances Mackens Mink. Billy and his family moved from Chicago when he was three years old and he grew up in the Salem area. He was a 1977 graduate of Montgomery Central High School and went on to attend Austin Peay State University. He was a Production Leader at Trane and retired after forty years of employment. Billy was also a Ham Radio Operator and his call sign was WR5X. Billy made many lifetime friends through his ham radio hobby.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Mink; sons, Adam (Kelsey) DeWaters, and Reed DeWaters; daughter by marriage, Maleah Goodall; one grandson, one great-grandson, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Henry Bearden, Robert Forest, Jack Grace, Jeff Grace, Jim Robins, Terry Hendon, Dayton Roberts, and David Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeffrey Mink, Dillard Wyatt, and John "Rabbit" Underwood.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019