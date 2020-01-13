Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Billy Morris


1942 - 2020
Billy Morris Obituary
Billy Morris

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Billy Frank Morris, age 77 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Brother Bruce Cunningham and Brother Craig Cross will officiate. Burial will follow at Hogan Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again Thursday, Jan 16, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Billy passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1942 in Montgomery County, TN to George and Frances Gaither Morris. Billy was retired from Trane. He attended Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church and Hilldale Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son Curtis Morris, and several brother and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Linda Sue Morris, children: Kim (Anthony) Floars, Chris (Ginger) Morris, Karen Morris, and Chad Morris, sister Irene Morris, grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Drew, Kellie, Dillon, Christopher Jr., Marissa, Matthew, Caroline, Blake, Kayla, Cody, and Dalton, and 14 great- grandchildren.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit Billy's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
