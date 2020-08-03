Billy Ray RobbinsSharpsburg - Billy Ray Robbins, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Nash County, NC on November 11, 1936, he was the son of the late Donor Robbins and Emma Gertie Wells Robbins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Carolyn Jennings Robbins, and brothers, Dallas and John Donor Robbins.Bill served 30 years in the US Army, 7 of them in the famed A Co. 1/327,101st Airborne Division, served 2 Tours of Combat in Vietnam, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. "ABU-Above the Rest." He worked for Arlington County, VA for 17 years.Bill is survived by two sons, Scotty Glenn Robbins , and wife Suzanne Glenn Robbins of Smyrna, TN, and Michael Leigh Robbins of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Shelby Glenn Robbins of Smyrna, TN, Sara Kathryn Robbins of Broomfield, CO, and Tracy Lynn Robbins of Clarksville, TN.A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home.Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting