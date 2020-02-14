Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Scudder
Billy Scudder

Billy Scudder Obituary
Billy Scudder

Nashville - SCUDDER, Billy Franklin, 89, of Nashville, TN, passed away February 12, 2020.

Bill was born November 18, 1930, in Nashville, TN, to Ruth Irene Highsmith and William Howard Scudder, Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and two sisters; wife Joan Monroe Martin Scudder; and son, William Howard Scudder. Bill is survived by daughters Connie Scudder Powell (Bill), Dianne Scudder Dyce, and Amy Scudder Freeny (Jerry); grandchildren Rachel Freeny, Stephen Freeny, and Will Powell.

Visitation with family will be Friday, Feb. 21, from 4-8 p.m. at Phillips-Robinson on Gallatin Road. An 11:00 a.m. memorial service will be held Feb. 22 at Nashville First Baptist Church, with visitation at 10:00. Burial will follow at Little Hope Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's memory to the Adult Choir Ministry of Nashville First Baptist Church (108 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203), or the Vanderbilt Eye Institute ([email protected]). For full obituary visit www.phillipsrobinson.com. PHILLIPS-ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, 615-262-3312
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020
