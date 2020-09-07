Billy Smith
Woodlawn - Billy Smith, age 70, of Woodlawn, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Billy entered this life on September 17, 1949, to the late Raymond Smith and Ora Lee Murray Smith Harrison. Billy was a member of Dotsonville Baptist Church, worked at the Zinc Plant for 42 plus years, and enjoyed coon hunting.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Chance Lee Smith, and his brother, Terry Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Elaine Carpenter Smith; children, Jeff (Angie) Smith, Billy Joe (Katelynn) Smith, Elaina Smith, Shawnna (Tommy) Bradbury and Brandon Rives; 15 grandchildren, and sister, Jerry Ann (Kenneth) Carmack.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Dotsonville Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. and again Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Smith, Billy Joe Smith, Brandon Rives, Allen Smith, Christian Smith, Jordan Smith, Dustin Jackson, and Mark Riggins.
