McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
1934 - 2019
Billy Terrell Obituary
Billy Terrell

Clarksville - Billy Howard Terrell, age 84, of Clarksville died Sunday, October 20, 2019. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Wesley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Billy entered this life on October 21, 1934, in Clarksville, TN to the late Ocie Calvin and Ursula Tucker Terrell. He retired as the Engineering Manager from Lucent Technologies, Inc. He was a member of St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a U.S. Navy Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Lela Terrell Paczkowski, O.C. Terrell, Jr., Pansie Farmer, Bobby Lee Terrell, Sr., and Betty Jean Terrell.

Survivors include his loving wife, Vernon Barbara Terhune Terrell; sons, Billy Howard Terrell, Jr., Vernon Beattie Terrell; daughter, Melissa Anne (Kyle) Zimmerman; sister, Peggy Terrell Baggett, and grandchildren, Jonathan, Kathryn, Ashley, Brandon, and Edmond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church 2201 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN 37040 or .

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
