Billy Weaver



Erin - Billy Ray Weaver, age 88 of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, TN.



A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Willie Lyle and Bro. Joel Nulty officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery with full military honors.



The Weaver family will receive friends on Wednesday at Nave Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.



Masonic funeral rites will be held Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home where everyone is welcome to attend.



Billy entered this life on July 5, 1930 in Goldsboro, NC, son to the late Elijah and Mary Frances Weaver. Billy proudly served his country in the United States Army for 38 years and faithfully served during the Korean War Conflict. Billy served in the 101St & 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper, and was a member of the Army's first Green Berets. After retirement, Billy worked as a machinist and was a faithful member of Cedar Valley United Methodist Church. Billy also holds memberships with Masonic Wisdom Lodge #300, Scottish Rites, Al Menah Temple Shriners and Hope Chapter Eastern Star.



In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Allsbrooks Weaver, grandsons, Billy Dee Ross, Daniel Kirk Ross, and brother, Earl Weaver.



Survivors include his loving wife, Eloise Averitt Weaver; daughters, Donna (Lewis) Moore, Pam (Ricky) Stanfill; stepdaughter, Lou Ann Bruce; brothers, James Weaver, Harold Weaver; sisters, Ruby Weaver, Jean Britton, and Sheila Allison. Billy also leaves behind nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Serving as pallbearers will be Lewis Moore, Ricky Stanfill, Noah Belew, Drayton Belew, James Lill, and Kevin Plummer.



Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary