Bishop Frank James



Clarksville - Bishop Frank James, Jr. age 68, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Living Word International Ministries, 959 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, TN. Rev. Frank Jerome James will be officiating. Burial and Full U.S. Army Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.



The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Galilean Full Gospel Service, 130 South 10th Street, Clarksville, TN and again Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at Living Word International Ministries.



Frank entered into this life on May 28, 1950 in Jackson, MS to the late Frank James Sr., and Geneva Smith James. He was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army and was awarded numerous ribbons, and medals during his honorable time of service. Frank was also the founder and pastor of New Galilean Full Gospel Service.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Jefferson, and John Henry Thomas.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Birdena Smith James; children, Karen Nicole (Levester) Bryant, Frank Jerome (Feltonia) James, and Jeremiah Jerell James; God daughter, Princess Glass; siblings, Daisy Jenkins, Mary Taylor, Velma James, Wilma Hutton, Jeffery James, Jessie James, Walter James, and Tammy Washington, and grandchildren, Jayshun Johnson, Keyonna James, Tavias James, Daquan Johnson, Darias James, Jaiden Bryant, and Frank James, Jr., "Pop".



Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 26, 2019