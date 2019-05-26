Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Galilean Full Gospel Service
130 South 10th Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Word International Ministries
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Word International Ministries
959 Tiny Town Road
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bishop James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bishop Frank James


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bishop Frank James Obituary
Bishop Frank James

Clarksville - Bishop Frank James, Jr. age 68, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Living Word International Ministries, 959 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, TN. Rev. Frank Jerome James will be officiating. Burial and Full U.S. Army Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Galilean Full Gospel Service, 130 South 10th Street, Clarksville, TN and again Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at Living Word International Ministries.

Frank entered into this life on May 28, 1950 in Jackson, MS to the late Frank James Sr., and Geneva Smith James. He was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army and was awarded numerous ribbons, and medals during his honorable time of service. Frank was also the founder and pastor of New Galilean Full Gospel Service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Jefferson, and John Henry Thomas.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Birdena Smith James; children, Karen Nicole (Levester) Bryant, Frank Jerome (Feltonia) James, and Jeremiah Jerell James; God daughter, Princess Glass; siblings, Daisy Jenkins, Mary Taylor, Velma James, Wilma Hutton, Jeffery James, Jessie James, Walter James, and Tammy Washington, and grandchildren, Jayshun Johnson, Keyonna James, Tavias James, Daquan Johnson, Darias James, Jaiden Bryant, and Frank James, Jr., "Pop".

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now