|
|
Blaine Daniels
Palmyra - A Celebration of Life service for Blaine Gregory Daniels, age 33 of Palmyra, will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Mark Daniels will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service. The Lord called Blaine to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1986 in Clarksville, TN to Mark Daniels and Eliana Taylor. Blaine was a devoted husband to his wife of 9 years, Mechele and a loving father to his children, Brooklyn Gloria and Colson Blaine Daniels. He lived everyday as if it were his last. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.
Blaine is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bobby Ted Bumpus and paternal grandparents, Robert and Daisy Daniels. In addition to his wife and children, Blaine is survived by his mother, Eliana Taylor; father, Mark (Pam) Daniels; maternal grandmother, Jeannie "Gaggy" Bumpus; "brothers", Adam Proctor and Dane Smith; step-brothers: Daniel Jurisin, Christopher Jurisin, and Bryan Jurisin; and many other loving family members.
Please visit Blaine's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019